PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 06-03-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 20:40 IST
Investment proposals of Rs 5.18 lakh cr received in 'Advantage Assam' biz summit this year: Min
Investment proposals of over Rs 5.18 lakh crore were received in the recently concluded 'Advantage Assam 2.0' business summit, state Industries and Commerce Minister Bimal Borah informed the assembly on Thursday.

The state received investments of Rs 64,900 crore following the first edition of the business summit.

Replying to a question from Independent legislator Akhil Gogoi, he said MoUs worth Rs 5,18,272.21 crore were signed during the recently concluded Advantage Assam 2.0 business summit.

The first edition of the summit had led to investment of Rs 64,951.15 crore in the state, Borah added.

He further said 1,405 industries have received 30 per cent capital investment subsidy under the North East Industrial and Investment Promotion Policy (NEIIPP), 2007, worth Rs 1,421.46 crore since April 1, 2016.

During the same period, 64 industries have received subsidy of Rs 537.41 crore under Freight Subsidy Scheme, 2013, and 90 industries got Rs 1,154.16 crore under Transport Subsidy Scheme.

A total of 548 industries received Rs 616.68 crore as 30 per cent Central Capital Investment Incentive for access to credit under the North East Industrial Development Scheme (NEIDS), 2017, and 315 industries got Rs 10.48 crore as 30 per cent SCIS under Industrial and Investment Policy of Assam, 2014, since April 1, 2016.

The minister said as per information received from district industry and commerce centres, 55,625 people are employed in these industries, with 80 per cent of them being residents of Assam.

Regarding the upcoming Tata semiconductor unit at Jagiroad, Borah said over 170 acres of land have been allocated for the project.

The unit will also be entitled to 50 per cent and 25 per cent subsidy respectively from central and state governments under Eligible Capital Investment, the minister added.

In response to another question from BJP MLA Dipayan Chakraborty, Borah said the government is in process of developing an industrial estate in the land of erstwhile Cachar paper mill in Panchgram.

''The government develops basic support infrastructure like internal roads, drainage, etc. and sub-divides the land into small plots which can be leased out to prospective entrepreneurs for setting up of their industrial units,'' he said.

Land has already been leased out and allotted to Numaligarh Refinery Ltd, ONGC and to MSME for setting up of a technology centre, the minister added.

