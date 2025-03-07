West Coast Infrastructure and Flood Resilience Projects Receive Major Funding Boost

The New Zealand Government is investing $15.3 million through the Regional Infrastructure Fund to upgrade critical infrastructure on the West Coast, including Hokitika Airport and key port facilities in Greymouth and Westport, Regional Development Minister Shane Jones has announced.

Hokitika Airport Upgrade to Enhance Connectivity and Safety

Hokitika Airport, the largest airport on the West Coast, will receive a $9.8 million loan towards its $16.4 million upgrade. This investment aims to reduce flight delays and cancellations, lower aircraft maintenance costs, and enhance airport operational safety. The upgrade is expected to create approximately 38 jobs during the construction phase, providing a boost to the local economy.

West Coast Port Infrastructure Enhancements

The West Coast Ports Infrastructure upgrade programme will receive a $5.5 million loan to improve Westport Port and Greymouth Port. These ports are the only facilities of their kind on the West Coast between Nelson and Bluff, making them essential to the region’s fishing industry and mineral extraction sector. The upgrades will enhance port resilience, support industry expansion, and contribute to the economic development of the West Coast.

Minister Emphasizes Economic and Regional Development Benefits

“Ensuring the West Coast continues to be well-connected, productive, and resilient is vital to both the region’s and the country’s economic health,” Minister Jones stated. “These investments in infrastructure will enhance operational efficiency, enable sustainable economic growth, and improve trade and investment opportunities.”

Completion of Hokitika Flood Resilience Project

In addition to infrastructure upgrades, Minister Jones acknowledged the completion of the Hokitika Floodwall, a significant flood resilience project on the West Coast. This project was funded through the COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund – Infrastructure Reference Group and is expected to provide greater protection to West Coast communities during severe weather events.

Under-Secretary Jenny Marcroft attended the opening ceremony for the floodwall, celebrating its role in improving community safety.

Broader Investment in Regional Infrastructure

As part of Budget 2024, the Coalition Government announced a $101 million investment from the Regional Infrastructure Fund to support 42 flood resilience projects nationwide. Progress on these projects includes:

30 projects currently under construction

All contracts signed with funding recipients

Two completed projects

Six projects on track for completion by June 2025

Since 2018, through Kānoa – Regional Development & Commercial Services, the New Zealand Government has approved more than $244.6 million in funding towards various development projects on the West Coast.

“These investments send a strong message that the Coalition Government is committed to driving economic growth and strengthening regional infrastructure,” Minister Jones concluded.