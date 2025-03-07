Left Menu

Indian national jailed in Singapore for offences like drug possession

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 07-03-2025 14:00 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 14:00 IST
An Indian national was sentenced to one year and 10 weeks in jail on Friday for a range of offences, including possessing drugs.

Sajan Oberoi pleaded guilty to five charges, two of which were related to drugs, reported Channel News Asia.

Another 15 charges, including criminal intimidation, and using criminal force, were taken into consideration for his sentencing.

The court heard that on October 24, 2023, Sajan, 35, consumed methamphetamine at home before heading to the State Courts for a pre-trial conference on charges relating to other charges.

Sajan, who is also a Singapore Permanent Resident, reached the compound in the afternoon and placed a packet containing no less than 1.17g of methamphetamine, a straw and three pieces of aluminium foil in the bushes, intending to pick these up after the hearing.

However, police officers saw him depositing the items and arrested him at about 1.45 pm. The drugs were meant for his consumption.

Apart from the drug offences, Sajan admitted to hitting a 35-year-old man on the side of his head with a beer bottle on August 17, 2024, while at a bar in Boat Quay, a downtown pubs-eateries spot in the central business district (CBD).

Later that month, Sajan stole bottles of Monkey Shoulder whisky and Maker's Mark bourbon from Cold Storage Supermarket at Raffles City, also in the CBD, where he was caught by a loss prevention officer.

In 2023, Sajan also molested a 35-year-old woman working as a server at a bar, kissing her on the left temple when she leaned closer to "hear what he was saying".

The prosecution sought 1 year and 10 to 12 weeks' jail for Sajan.

Sajan was previously convicted of other offences, including the use of violence, in September 2023. He was fined SGD18,500 (USD 13,900) for these offences.

