Haryana's Leap Towards Inclusive Development: Governor Dattatreya's Vision

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya announced on Friday that the state's government is achieving unprecedented growth and welfare under the leadership of Nayab Saini. During his speech in the Haryana Assembly, Dattatreya highlighted the government's efforts in uplifting backward communities in line with the 'Antyodaya' philosophy.

The governor underscored schemes for senior citizens and people with disabilities, announcing proactive social security measures. He stated that over Rs 1,093.40 crore has been transferred to beneficiaries via pension schemes, including a monthly pension for hemophilia and thalassemia patients.

Dattatreya also addressed developments for farmers, water resources, and women's economic empowerment. He emphasized Haryana's unique support for local crops through the e-Kharid portal, and detailed the state's commitment to water management projects crucial for sustainable farming and resource allocation.

