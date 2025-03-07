Left Menu

Haryana's Leap Towards Inclusive Development: Governor Dattatreya's Vision

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya lauds the state's strides in development, stressing the welfare of backward communities and social security. He outlines initiatives for farmers, women empowerment, and education, along with infrastructure projects aimed at sustainable growth and improved water management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-03-2025 15:05 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 15:05 IST
Haryana's Leap Towards Inclusive Development: Governor Dattatreya's Vision
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya announced on Friday that the state's government is achieving unprecedented growth and welfare under the leadership of Nayab Saini. During his speech in the Haryana Assembly, Dattatreya highlighted the government's efforts in uplifting backward communities in line with the 'Antyodaya' philosophy.

The governor underscored schemes for senior citizens and people with disabilities, announcing proactive social security measures. He stated that over Rs 1,093.40 crore has been transferred to beneficiaries via pension schemes, including a monthly pension for hemophilia and thalassemia patients.

Dattatreya also addressed developments for farmers, water resources, and women's economic empowerment. He emphasized Haryana's unique support for local crops through the e-Kharid portal, and detailed the state's commitment to water management projects crucial for sustainable farming and resource allocation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025