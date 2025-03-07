Assam Readies for Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council Elections

Assam is gearing up for the elections to the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council, with polling set for April 2, as declared by the State Election Commission. Voter turnout is expected to be significant with 4,45,586 eligible voters, including 2,29,394 women and 11 from other categories.

The Commission outlined that nominations for all 36 constituencies must be submitted by March 15, with the scrutiny of applications taking place two days later on March 17. The list of candidates deemed valid will be released immediately after, on March 17, with the option to withdraw candidacy available until March 19.

The elections will span 630 polling stations, opening from 7 am to 3 pm. If necessary, a repoll will be conducted on April 3, while the counting of votes will occur on April 4. The model code of conduct is now in effect, ensuring that the election process maintains transparency and fairness.

