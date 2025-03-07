Attempted Shooting Incident Involving BJP Leader Sita Soren at Dhanbad Hotel

Sita Soren, a BJP leader and sister-in-law to Chief Minister Hemant Soren, has lodged a police complaint accusing her assistant of attempting to shoot her at a hotel in Dhanbad. The incident was reported by a local officer on Friday.

The assistant, identified as Devashish Manoranjan Ghosh, allegedly aimed a handgun at Sita Soren following a disagreement on Thursday night. Dhanbad DSP Naushad Alam confirmed Ghosh's arrest and the recovery of a country-made handgun.

Sita Soren, who joined the BJP last year and contested from the Jamtara assembly seat, was protected by her bodyguard during the incident. She had attended a wedding in Dhanbad earlier and stayed at the hotel overnight. The police are investigating a possible security lapse.

(With inputs from agencies.)