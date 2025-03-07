Taiwan Faces Travel Risks Amid China's Independence Crackdown

Taiwan's government is contemplating issuing travel warnings to countries with close ties to China, such as Laos and Cambodia. These warnings stem from concerns that Taiwanese citizens could become entangled in Beijing's efforts to target Taiwan independence supporters, according to a senior Taiwan official and internal government memo.

China's pressure campaign escalates as last year's guidelines called for punishment, even the death penalty, for 'diehard' Taiwan independence activists, despite lacking jurisdiction over the island. Recently, Chinese security units were instructed to apply these measures in China-friendly nations, as revealed by confidential documents and sources.

Taiwanese in countries like Cambodia and Laos may face interrogation under suspicion of supporting independence. Taiwan's authorities are assessing the need to heighten travel alerts in response. This move reflects ongoing tensions, exacerbated by China's military actions and economic sanctions against Taiwan and its global citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)