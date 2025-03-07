Bribery Scandal Shakes West Bengal: Civic Volunteers Closed for Duty

In a significant turn of events, three civic volunteers associated with the Harishchandrapur Police Station in Malda, West Bengal, were suspended from duty on allegations of assaulting a truck driver who refused to pay a bribe. This development came after a viral video exposed the purported violence and bribe demand.

The driver, transporting cattle from Dalkhola market in Uttar Dinajpur to Harishchandrapur, alleged that the volunteers demanded Rs 1,000. Upon his refusal to pay more than Rs 500, the driver claimed he was physically assaulted. The incident occurred at a well-known isolated point, raising safety concerns.

Authorities have launched an inquiry, using CCTV and other video evidence to investigate the claims. Meanwhile, injured driver Ruhul Ali received primary medical treatment before filing a complaint. The police are currently examining all details surrounding the case, and a departmental inquiry has been initiated against the accused volunteers.

