Left Menu

Outrage Over Viral Video Leads to Case Against Self-Styled Godman

A self-styled godman, Mallikarjuna Muthya, is under investigation for allegedly inappropriately touching a child. The video, showing the incident, went viral, prompting a POCSO Act case. The Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has initiated action and seeks a detailed police report.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Yadgir | Updated: 26-02-2026 15:09 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 15:09 IST
Outrage Over Viral Video Leads to Case Against Self-Styled Godman
godman
  • Country:
  • India

A self-styled godman named Mallikarjuna Muthya faces allegations after a video seemingly showed him inappropriately touching a young girl. The video went viral, leading to public uproar and legal action under the POCSO Act.

The Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights took immediate action by registering a case. They have requested a thorough investigation and a report from the Yadgir Superintendent of Police.

Despite the video, the girl's family reportedly did not interpret the actions as inappropriate. However, authorities have issued a notice to Muthya and are continuing their investigation.

TRENDING

1
Insights into Mizoram's Ambitious 2026-2027 Budget Unveiling

Insights into Mizoram's Ambitious 2026-2027 Budget Unveiling

 India
2
Gold Prices Rise Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty and Iran Tensions

Gold Prices Rise Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty and Iran Tensions

 Global
3
Christine Lagarde Stays the Course: Digital Euro on the Horizon

Christine Lagarde Stays the Course: Digital Euro on the Horizon

 Global
4
Bomb Threat Sparked by Emailed Warning Unleashes Major Security Operation

Bomb Threat Sparked by Emailed Warning Unleashes Major Security Operation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026