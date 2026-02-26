Outrage Over Viral Video Leads to Case Against Self-Styled Godman
A self-styled godman, Mallikarjuna Muthya, is under investigation for allegedly inappropriately touching a child. The video, showing the incident, went viral, prompting a POCSO Act case. The Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has initiated action and seeks a detailed police report.
A self-styled godman named Mallikarjuna Muthya faces allegations after a video seemingly showed him inappropriately touching a young girl. The video went viral, leading to public uproar and legal action under the POCSO Act.
The Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights took immediate action by registering a case. They have requested a thorough investigation and a report from the Yadgir Superintendent of Police.
Despite the video, the girl's family reportedly did not interpret the actions as inappropriate. However, authorities have issued a notice to Muthya and are continuing their investigation.
