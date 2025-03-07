Left Menu

Assault on Revenue Official Amid Sand Mining Crackdown in Maharashtra

A woman revenue official and her team were assaulted during a raid on illegal sand mining in Maharashtra's Jalna district. The attack, involving seven individuals, led to calls for strict legal measures. Despite seizing equipment, the accused escaped, prompting discussions in the state assembly.

Assault on Revenue Official Amid Sand Mining Crackdown in Maharashtra
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Seven individuals allegedly involved in illegal sand mining have been accused of assaulting a woman revenue officer and her team in Maharashtra's Jalna district, as reported by police on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday night in Partur tehsil and led to a formal complaint being lodged, according to official sources. Tehsildar Prathiba Gore and her team were conducting a raid on the Dudhna River to address illegal mining activities.

The alleged attackers, including Akhil Shaikh and Iliyas Qureshi among others, reportedly injured Gore during the confrontation. Police have seized a JCB machine and tractor from the site, but the assailants managed to escape. The case has resonated in the Maharashtra assembly, with BJP MLA Babanrao Lonikar urging the invocation of stringent laws to mitigate the sand mafia's impact, specifically citing the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MOCOCA).

(With inputs from agencies.)

