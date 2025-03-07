Left Menu

Tragic Demise of IFS Officer in Delhi: A Story of Struggle

Indian Foreign Services officer Jitendra Rawat, battling depression, ended his life by jumping from the fourth floor of a Delhi building. He was serving as director at the Ministry of External Affairs. Police suspect no foul play. The Ministry expressed condolences and is supporting the bereaved family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 18:03 IST
Tragic Demise of IFS Officer in Delhi: A Story of Struggle
IFS Officer
  • Country:
  • India

Tragedy struck the Ministry of External Affairs as Jitendra Rawat, an officer from the 2011 Indian Foreign Services batch, was found dead after allegedly jumping from a building in Delhi's Chanakyapuri area. The police reported no foul play, marking the incident as a suicide.

Rawat, aged 42, was currently posted as a director at the Overseas Employments and Protectorate General of Emigrants. Sources confirmed that Rawat was undergoing treatment for depression and resided with his mother in the MEA Residential Complex.

The Ministry has reached out to support the family, maintaining privacy in this period of mourning. Rawat's wife and children, residing in Dehradun, are traveling to the capital post-incident notification.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025