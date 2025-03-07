Tragic Demise of IFS Officer in Delhi: A Story of Struggle
Indian Foreign Services officer Jitendra Rawat, battling depression, ended his life by jumping from the fourth floor of a Delhi building. He was serving as director at the Ministry of External Affairs. Police suspect no foul play. The Ministry expressed condolences and is supporting the bereaved family.
Tragedy struck the Ministry of External Affairs as Jitendra Rawat, an officer from the 2011 Indian Foreign Services batch, was found dead after allegedly jumping from a building in Delhi's Chanakyapuri area. The police reported no foul play, marking the incident as a suicide.
Rawat, aged 42, was currently posted as a director at the Overseas Employments and Protectorate General of Emigrants. Sources confirmed that Rawat was undergoing treatment for depression and resided with his mother in the MEA Residential Complex.
The Ministry has reached out to support the family, maintaining privacy in this period of mourning. Rawat's wife and children, residing in Dehradun, are traveling to the capital post-incident notification.
(With inputs from agencies.)
