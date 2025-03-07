Left Menu

Delhi High Court Denies Relief to Woman Claiming Homeopathic 'Bullet Healing'

The Delhi High Court dismissed a woman's plea who claimed to have healed from 25 bullet injuries using homeopathy. The court found no merit in summoning the accused as the claims were deemed improbable. Allegations from 2012 were also dismissed previously by lower courts as incoherent.

The Delhi High Court has dismissed an unusual plea from a woman who asserted she healed 25 bullet injuries with homeopathy. The woman sought to summon those she accused of the attack.

Justice Anup J Bhambhani upheld the prior decisions of lower courts, which found no grounds to summon the accused mentioned in her complaint dating back to 2012.

The woman alleged a severe assault with loaded weapons but claimed recovery without medical intervention, using remedies like Calendula and Silicea. The high court found her testimony incoherent, pointing to doubts about her claims' credibility and describing them as improbable.

