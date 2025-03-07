Left Menu

US-China Tariff Tensions Over Fentanyl

China's commerce ministry criticized the U.S. for imposing 20% tariffs on Chinese goods due to the fentanyl issue, calling it an act of protectionism and bullying. The ministry urged the United States to stop shifting blame and address its own fentanyl problem objectively.

China's commerce ministry has called on the United States to rectify what it describes as 'wrong practices' regarding additional tariffs imposed due to the fentanyl issue. The ministry labeled these tariffs as unjustified protectionism.

In a statement, a ministry spokesperson denounced the 20% tariffs on Chinese products, linking them to the fentanyl crisis as a baseless action characterized by unilateralism and bullying. The spokesperson emphasized the need for Washington to approach its fentanyl problem with objectivity and rationality.

China is challenging the U.S. decision, urging a shift away from assigning blame and encouraging a more balanced perspective on shared issues.

