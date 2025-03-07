Left Menu

Scandal in Bihar: Allegations of Corruption Rock Nitish Kumar's Administration

RJD MP Sudhaker Singh accuses two top Bihar officials of a scam involving a company and NGO, allegedly benefiting from a state fund. He plans to highlight these irregularities to various government bodies. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has been urged to take action against implicated officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 07-03-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 18:36 IST
Scandal in Bihar: Allegations of Corruption Rock Nitish Kumar's Administration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

RJD MP Sudhaker Singh has leveled serious allegations against two high-ranking officials in Bihar, accusing them of conspiring in a major scam. Singh claims the scam, involving crores of rupees, demonstrates a nexus between a private company, Bodhi Centre for Sustainable Growth Pvt Ltd, and an NGO, allegedly set up to exploit a new state fund.

According to Singh, the company, which allegedly benefited from a Rs 25 crore Bihar Green Development Fund, was established just two and a half months ago. He further implicates Isha Verma, whose father is the Chief Minister's principal secretary, in the scheme. The Buxar MP demands action and intends to reach out to the Prime Minister's Office and other authorities with evidence of alleged corruption.

Singh's accusations come with a call for accountability and transparency from Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. As the scandal unfolds, demands grow for the dismissal of the accused officials. The controversy centers on what Singh claims is a clear conflict of interest, calling on Kumar to prove his administration's integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025