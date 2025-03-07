Scandal in Bihar: Allegations of Corruption Rock Nitish Kumar's Administration

RJD MP Sudhaker Singh has leveled serious allegations against two high-ranking officials in Bihar, accusing them of conspiring in a major scam. Singh claims the scam, involving crores of rupees, demonstrates a nexus between a private company, Bodhi Centre for Sustainable Growth Pvt Ltd, and an NGO, allegedly set up to exploit a new state fund.

According to Singh, the company, which allegedly benefited from a Rs 25 crore Bihar Green Development Fund, was established just two and a half months ago. He further implicates Isha Verma, whose father is the Chief Minister's principal secretary, in the scheme. The Buxar MP demands action and intends to reach out to the Prime Minister's Office and other authorities with evidence of alleged corruption.

Singh's accusations come with a call for accountability and transparency from Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. As the scandal unfolds, demands grow for the dismissal of the accused officials. The controversy centers on what Singh claims is a clear conflict of interest, calling on Kumar to prove his administration's integrity.

