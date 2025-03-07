Dharavi Slum Redevelopment: Legal Battle Between Adani and SecLink

The Supreme Court of India has intervened in the contentious redevelopment project of Mumbai's Dharavi slum. The billionaire Gautam Adani's conglomerate is under scrutiny for allegedly securing the bid unfairly, as charged by rival bidder SecLink Technologies. The court has asked Adani and local authorities to address these allegations.

The controversy stems from the claimed exclusion of SecLink from the bidding process, despite a higher offer to redevelop the extensive slum area. A lower court had previously sided with Adani, pushing the legal arguments to India's highest judicial body. Adani and Maharashtra's government have denied any misconduct.

In response, Adani's legal team emphasized the ongoing progress, noting the employment of 2,000 people in the project's initial stages. The vast slum featured in the Oscar-winning film 'Slumdog Millionaire' is set for transformation into a modern urban settlement, pending the Supreme Court's rulings in the lawsuit.

(With inputs from agencies.)