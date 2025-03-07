Trump Administration Ends TSA Officers' Collective Bargaining
The Trump administration announced the termination of collective bargaining rights for over 50,000 TSA officers assigned to U.S. airport checkpoints. The Homeland Security Department justified the decision as a measure to eliminate bureaucratic obstacles. The union representing the workers has yet to issue a response.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 07-03-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 19:55 IST
- Country:
- United States
The Trump administration has taken steps to dismantle collective bargaining for more than 50,000 Transportation Security Administration officers who oversee security checkpoints at American airports and transportation hubs.
According to the Homeland Security Department, this policy shift aims to streamline operations by removing bureaucratic challenges that hamper efficiency.
The union representing the TSA officers has not yet commented on the decision, which follows President Donald Trump's removal of the TSA head appointed in 2017.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- administration
- TSA
- collective bargaining
- HSA
- security
- airports
- transportation
- bureaucracy
- union
Advertisement