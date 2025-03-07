Trump Administration Ends TSA Officers' Collective Bargaining

The Trump administration has taken steps to dismantle collective bargaining for more than 50,000 Transportation Security Administration officers who oversee security checkpoints at American airports and transportation hubs.

According to the Homeland Security Department, this policy shift aims to streamline operations by removing bureaucratic challenges that hamper efficiency.

The union representing the TSA officers has not yet commented on the decision, which follows President Donald Trump's removal of the TSA head appointed in 2017.

(With inputs from agencies.)