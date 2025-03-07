Controversy Erupts Over Alleged Religious Conversion of Minors

Authorities are delving into allegations of religious conversion involving two young boys, instigated by a complaint from a family member. The father has dismissed the allegations, intensifying the controversy.

A man claimed in a police filing that his nephew had his two sons circumcised as part of a forced conversion to another faith. The police responded by filing a First Information Report (FIR) and starting a thorough investigation.

Rampur Superintendent of Police Vidyasagar Mishra confirmed, "An investigation is underway following allegations that the children were circumcised and converted. Meanwhile, the children's father has been seen denying the claims in a widely circulated video." Limited details are available as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)