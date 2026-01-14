Left Menu

University of Aberdeen to Open First India Campus in Mumbai by 2026

The University of Aberdeen will open its first Indian campus in Mumbai for the September 2026 intake. Announced by Professor Peter Edwards, this move includes financial supports like the Aberdeen Pioneer Scholarship. The campus will offer UK-accredited degrees focusing on AI and business, fostering key industry partnerships.

The University of Aberdeen, one of the world's oldest and most esteemed learning institutions, is set to make its mark in India by inaugurating its first Mumbai campus for the September 2026 intake. This landmark announcement was made by Professor Peter Edwards, ushering in a new era of academic collaboration between the UK and India.

The campus, located in Powai, will offer a selection of undergraduate and postgraduate programs including degrees in Data Science, Computing Science, Economics, Business Management, and Artificial Intelligence, alongside an accelerated one-year MBA designed for working professionals. To attract top talent, the University announced the Aberdeen Pioneer Scholarship, a Rs. 2 lakh tuition waiver for eligible applicants.

In a bid to deepen industry-academia ties, the University signed several strategic MoUs during Edwards' visit. These include partnerships with local entrepreneurial and tech entities aimed at enhancing practical learning experiences. The establishment of this new campus underscores the University of Aberdeen's commitment to delivering globally recognized education and fostering partnerships supportive of India's educational aspirations.

