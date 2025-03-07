Left Menu

Tribute to Justice Rekha Palli: A Legacy of Legal Excellence and Human Empathy

Justice Rekha Palli retired from the Delhi High Court after seven years of impactful judicial service. Known for her empathy and legal acumen, she played a vital role during the COVID-19 pandemic and advocated for gender equality in the armed forces. Justice Palli's career embodied a balance of law and humanity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 21:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Justice Rekha Palli, an eminent figure in the Delhi High Court, bid farewell on Friday after a distinguished career spanning over seven years. Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya lauded her significant contributions, emphasizing the lasting impact she had on countless individuals through her empathetic and judicious service.

During the second wave of COVID-19 in 2021, Justice Palli was instrumental in marathon hearings that led to crucial directives for resource enhancement, especially oxygen supply in Delhi. Her work extended beyond the pandemic; she passionately advocated for gender equality, notably securing permanent commission for women officers in the armed forces, challenging gender discrimination.

Justice Palli's philosophy underscored the human stories behind legal cases, emphasizing that every file represented a personal battle. Her dedication to justice and dignity reshaped legal perceptions, urging young lawyers to prioritize excellence and maintain balance between career and family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

