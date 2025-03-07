Coal India Limited Hosts Kantha Fair to Empower Women Artisans of West Bengal

In a remarkable step towards women empowerment and socio-economic development, Coal India Limited (CIL), under the aegis of the Ministry of Coal, organized a day-long Kantha Fair at the Atrium, Coal Bhawan, New Town. The fair showcased the exquisite embroidery craftsmanship of 200-250 women artisans from West Bengal, who are beneficiaries of the Kantha Skill Centre, a CSR initiative by CIL.

CIL and its subsidiaries marked the occasion by celebrating women’s empowerment and recognizing the achievements of women across their offices and operational areas. Leading the charge, Central Coalfields Ltd (CCL) in Ranchi, Jharkhand, hosted a mega program featuring tribal art, women-led businesses, and technical skill exhibitions. Other subsidiaries, including Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL), Central Mine Planning and Design Institute Ltd (CMPDIL), Eastern Coalfields Ltd (ECL), Northern Coalfields Ltd (NCL), South Eastern Coalfields Ltd (SECL), Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL), and Western Coalfields Ltd (WCL), also conducted programs under the common theme of Women Empowerment.

The event was graced by the virtual presence of Smt. Rupinder Brar, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Coal, and Dr. Vinay Ranjan, Director (P&IR), CIL, Headquarters. In her address, Smt. Rupinder Brar emphasized CIL’s dedication to fostering sustainable livelihoods. She highlighted that CIL and its subsidiaries are committed to implementing impactful programs nationwide, positively transforming lives and communities. “We are ensuring women’s empowerment through skill development, entrepreneurship, and social initiatives under CSR projects,” she remarked.

Dr. Vinay Ranjan, Director (P&IR), CIL, expressed pride in promoting self-reliance among women, stating, “CIL and its subsidiaries remain committed to uplifting marginalized communities and fostering opportunities for women to thrive in economic and social spheres. Through such initiatives, CIL continues to contribute meaningfully to national progress while preserving India's rich artistic legacy.”

The Kantha Fair was officially inaugurated by Dr. Vinay Ranjan, Director (P&IR), CIL; Shri Mukesh Agrawal, Director (Finance), CIL; and Shri Brajesh Kumar Tripathy, Chief Vigilance Officer, CIL, in the presence of women artisans. In recognition of their contributions, three women artisans were felicitated during the event. Several senior officials, including Shri OP Mishra, Executive Director (CD); Smt. Renu Chaturvedi, GM (CSR); and other dignitaries, were also present at the CIL Headquarters in Kolkata.

This initiative is a testament to CIL’s unwavering commitment to empowering women, preserving traditional arts, and driving socio-economic progress through its CSR efforts.