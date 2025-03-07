Left Menu

High Court Upholds FCA's Decision on Bank Redress Scheme

The UK High Court dismissed a legal challenge by lawmakers against the FCA over a bank redress scheme on interest rate hedging products. Critics argued it excluded many businesses. The FCA maintained its position not to alter the scheme, designed to compensate for mis-sold products from 2001 to 2011.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-03-2025 23:18 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 23:18 IST
High Court Upholds FCA's Decision on Bank Redress Scheme

The High Court in London delivered a decisive ruling on Friday, dismissing a challenge by British lawmakers against the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) regarding the scope of a significant bank redress scheme worth £2.2 billion ($2.8 billion). The scheme was related to interest rate hedging products.

Originating after an independent review in 2021, the FCA faced scrutiny for not pursuing further action despite findings that sales exclusions lacked justification. The review found nine banks, including major names like Barclays, HSBC, and Lloyds, had engaged in unfair compensation practices, but the FCA's predecessor had set the bounds of the scheme in 2013, which critics argue left many small businesses excluded.

This redress scheme initially intended to rectify the fallout from financial products mis-sold between 2001 and 2011. Yet, the incorporation of a 'sophistication test' placed an exclusion on businesses exceeding 6.5 million pounds in turnover or 50 employees, prompting backlash from the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Fair Business Banking. In a conclusive written ruling, the Court supported the FCA's choice to stand by its decision, with the expectation that this judgment would bring closure to the longstanding issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025