Tragedy in Alipur: Bull Attack Claims Life of Security Guard

In a shocking incident in Delhi's Alipur area, a bull attack claimed the life of a 67-year-old man, Ashok Kumar. The incident occurred early morning on Friday as Kumar, a security guard, was returning home from his night shift at a local godown.

Another individual, Ram Lakhan, aged 60, was also attacked by the bull but escaped with minor injuries. According to police reports, Lakhan managed to evade severe harm and later provided a statement indicating that the bull's aggression followed a prior attack on Kumar.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi quickly responded by capturing the bull, while local authorities filed a case at the Alipur Police Station. Kumar's body has been transported to BJRM Hospital for further examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)