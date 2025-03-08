Alawite Insurgency Challenges Syrian Authority Amid Rising Tensions

In a bold move challenging the Syrian government, Alawite fighters led an intense insurgency against security forces, leading to more than 180 deaths in two days of fierce violence in the country's coastal regions.

The instability has put pressure on interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa, whose administration is already grappling with lifting U.S. sanctions and maintaining security, while various international actors weigh in on the crisis.

As conflict escalates, with notable rival groups clashing, various international allies like Russia and Iran have implored for peace and the end of atrocities, underscoring the precarious situation in Syria.

(With inputs from agencies.)