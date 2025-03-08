Alawite Insurgency Challenges Syrian Authority Amid Rising Tensions
Syrian security forces faced a significant challenge from an Alawite insurgency, resulting in over 180 deaths in western Syria. The violence highlights tensions as interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa tries to consolidate control. International reactions, including from Russia and Iran, call for an end to the bloodshed.
In a bold move challenging the Syrian government, Alawite fighters led an intense insurgency against security forces, leading to more than 180 deaths in two days of fierce violence in the country's coastal regions.
The instability has put pressure on interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa, whose administration is already grappling with lifting U.S. sanctions and maintaining security, while various international actors weigh in on the crisis.
As conflict escalates, with notable rival groups clashing, various international allies like Russia and Iran have implored for peace and the end of atrocities, underscoring the precarious situation in Syria.
(With inputs from agencies.)
