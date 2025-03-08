Five residents lost their lives in a series of Russian attacks on villages across eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region on Friday, according to local prosecutors.

The town of Pokrovsk, a strategic point for Russian advances, saw one fatality. Meanwhile, villages near Kostyantynivka were also targeted, resulting in two additional deaths.

Russia's military, claiming control of Kurakhove since January, continues a slow but persistent campaign across Donetsk. This is part of a broader strategy to seize the Donbas area, comprised of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

