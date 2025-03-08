Left Menu

Tragic Toll: Russian Assaults Intensify in Eastern Ukraine

Five residents were killed in Russian attacks on eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region. The assaults targeted several villages, including the town of Pokrovsk. The attacks highlight Russia's ongoing aggressive push through the Donetsk region as part of its strategy to capture the broader Donbas area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-03-2025 01:49 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 01:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Five residents lost their lives in a series of Russian attacks on villages across eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region on Friday, according to local prosecutors.

The town of Pokrovsk, a strategic point for Russian advances, saw one fatality. Meanwhile, villages near Kostyantynivka were also targeted, resulting in two additional deaths.

Russia's military, claiming control of Kurakhove since January, continues a slow but persistent campaign across Donetsk. This is part of a broader strategy to seize the Donbas area, comprised of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

