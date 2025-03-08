Left Menu

Kim Jong Un Advocates for Enhanced Naval Power

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un highlighted the need for stronger naval capabilities during his visit to shipyards producing naval vessels and nuclear submarines. As stated by KCNA, Kim stressed the pivotal role of naval power in safeguarding the nation's sovereignty against maritime threats and strategic asset deployments by adversaries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 08-03-2025 03:20 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 03:20 IST
Kim Jong Un Advocates for Enhanced Naval Power
Kim Jong Un
  • Country:
  • South Korea

North Korea's leader, Kim Jong Un, has underscored the strategic significance of bolstering naval power during a recent tour of key shipyards, as announced by state media outlet KCNA on Saturday. Kim's itinerary included assessments of ongoing naval vessel and nuclear submarine construction projects.

In his statements, Kim emphasized that naval strength, particularly with nuclear capabilities, is paramount for the country's sovereignty, given North Korea's peninsula geography bordered by seas on both eastern and western fronts. KCNA reported his insistence on the critical nature of this effort.

Addressing perceived threats, Kim declared an intolerant stance towards hostile maritime and underwater military operations, such as the deployment of formidable strategic assets. He advocated for an expansive maritime defense strategy, which extends beyond regional confines to ensure peace and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025