Kim Jong Un Advocates for Enhanced Naval Power

North Korea's leader, Kim Jong Un, has underscored the strategic significance of bolstering naval power during a recent tour of key shipyards, as announced by state media outlet KCNA on Saturday. Kim's itinerary included assessments of ongoing naval vessel and nuclear submarine construction projects.

In his statements, Kim emphasized that naval strength, particularly with nuclear capabilities, is paramount for the country's sovereignty, given North Korea's peninsula geography bordered by seas on both eastern and western fronts. KCNA reported his insistence on the critical nature of this effort.

Addressing perceived threats, Kim declared an intolerant stance towards hostile maritime and underwater military operations, such as the deployment of formidable strategic assets. He advocated for an expansive maritime defense strategy, which extends beyond regional confines to ensure peace and security.

