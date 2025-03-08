Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Alawite Insurgency Challenges Syrian Authority

Syrian security forces are battling a rising insurgency led by members of Bashar al-Assad's Alawite sect, posing a significant challenge to the current Islamist-led government. With over 180 killed in two days, interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa promises to pursue remnants of Assad's government and bring perpetrators to trial.

Updated: 08-03-2025 03:46 IST
For the second consecutive day, Syrian security forces engaged in intense clashes with insurgents from Bashar al-Assad's Alawite sect, marking the gravest challenge to the current Islamist-led government's authority. The violence has claimed over 180 lives, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, and has predominantly affected the Alawite-majority coastal region in western Syria.

In response, interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa vowed to hold accountable those responsible for the unrest. He emphasized a commitment to continue pursuing the remnants of the Assad regime and to restrict weapon access strictly to the state. Government officials claim the violence erupted after Assad loyalists orchestrated an attack on security forces.

The unrest poses a critical challenge to Sharaa's administration, which is struggling with lifting U.S. sanctions and broader security issues, particularly in the southwest region. Global reactions have varied, with countries like Saudi Arabia and Turkey expressing support for Syria's new government, while others such as Russia and Iran call for a halt to the violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

