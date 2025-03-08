Nine Americans Wrongfully Detained: U.S. Demands Immediate Release from Venezuela

The U.S. Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, has identified nine Americans currently wrongfully detained in Venezuela, according to a State Department spokesperson. The U.S. is demanding their immediate release and criticizing Nicolas Maduro's government for the arrests, which allegedly occurred under questionable circumstances and violated the Americans' rights.

Amid heightened tensions, the U.S. is reiterating calls for the release of all Americans detained by the regime. The Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs will now manage the cases, raising their political profiles. Lucas Hunter, a French-American citizen, is among those recognized as wrongfully imprisoned, according to his sister's statement.

The Venezuelan government has yet to comment but has previously accused detained Americans of plotting against the country. These accusations have been consistently denied by both the U.S. and Venezuelan opposition. This development comes after previous negotiations between the U.S. and Venezuela regarding prisoner releases.

(With inputs from agencies.)