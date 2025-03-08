State Department Employee Faces Charges for Sharing Secrets

The U.S. Justice Department has filed criminal charges against Michael Charles Schena, a State Department employee, for allegedly sharing sensitive information with unauthorized individuals online. The charges include conspiracy to transmit U.S. national defense information, according to a criminal complaint.

Schena, a desk officer with a top secret clearance, was observed photographing secret documents at his State Department workstation. Arrested outside his Virginia home, he allegedly accepted payments from individuals he met on various online platforms since April 2022.

The complaint references a payment linked to China's currency, the yuan. While Schena has yet to enter a plea, neither his attorney nor the State Department provided immediate comments on the case.

