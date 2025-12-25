China Criticizes U.S. Pentagon's Stance on National Defense Relations
China has strongly opposed the U.S. Pentagon's portrayal of its national defense policy, particularly regarding its relationship with India. Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian emphasized the strategic importance of China's ties with India and dismissed concerns about undermining U.S.-India relations.
- Country:
- China
China has issued a strong rebuttal to comments made by the U.S. Pentagon regarding its national defense policy. These remarks were particularly aimed at China's relations with India, according to a foreign ministry statement.
At a routine press briefing on Thursday, foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian emphasized that China values its relationship with India from a strategic and long-term perspective. This comes in response to U.S. suggestions that China might leverage improving India ties to undermine U.S.-India relations.
Lin's statements highlight ongoing geopolitical tensions and underscore the complexities of international relations involving major powers like China, the United States, and India.
(With inputs from agencies.)