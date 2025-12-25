China has issued a strong rebuttal to comments made by the U.S. Pentagon regarding its national defense policy. These remarks were particularly aimed at China's relations with India, according to a foreign ministry statement.

At a routine press briefing on Thursday, foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian emphasized that China values its relationship with India from a strategic and long-term perspective. This comes in response to U.S. suggestions that China might leverage improving India ties to undermine U.S.-India relations.

Lin's statements highlight ongoing geopolitical tensions and underscore the complexities of international relations involving major powers like China, the United States, and India.

