Fraud, Witness Tampering, and a Guilty Plea: The Feeding Our Future Scandal
Abdinasir Abshir has pleaded guilty to wire fraud for his involvement in a $250 million scheme targeting a program fed by federal funds for children's nutrition. Aside from being accused of witness tampering, Abshir admitted to various fraudulent activities, often compromising legal norms. Judge Nancy Brasel is handling the ongoing trial.
A man accused of witness tampering in a courtroom pleaded guilty to wire fraud on Friday. Abdinasir Abshir admitted to his involvement in a $250 million scheme that exploited a federally funded program meant to provide meals for children.
The case, involving now-defunct nonprofit Feeding Our Future, saw 70 defendants charged overall. Abshir was the 37th to plead guilty, a tale unfolding during the trial of its alleged ringleader, Aimee Bock, founder of the nonprofit, and Salim Said, a former Minneapolis restaurant owner.
Abshir's plea deal anticipates a sentence of 63 to 78 months in prison, with restitution nearly amounting to $2.3 million and a forfeited Range Rover. U.S. District Judge Nancy Brasel has yet to set a sentencing date, emphasizing the serious implications of witness intimidation actions.
