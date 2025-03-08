Fraud, Witness Tampering, and a Guilty Plea: The Feeding Our Future Scandal

A man accused of witness tampering in a courtroom pleaded guilty to wire fraud on Friday. Abdinasir Abshir admitted to his involvement in a $250 million scheme that exploited a federally funded program meant to provide meals for children.

The case, involving now-defunct nonprofit Feeding Our Future, saw 70 defendants charged overall. Abshir was the 37th to plead guilty, a tale unfolding during the trial of its alleged ringleader, Aimee Bock, founder of the nonprofit, and Salim Said, a former Minneapolis restaurant owner.

Abshir's plea deal anticipates a sentence of 63 to 78 months in prison, with restitution nearly amounting to $2.3 million and a forfeited Range Rover. U.S. District Judge Nancy Brasel has yet to set a sentencing date, emphasizing the serious implications of witness intimidation actions.

