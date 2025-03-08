China Hits Back: New Tariffs Escalate Canada Trade Battle
China retaliates against Canadian tariffs on electric vehicles and metals by imposing duties on Canadian agricultural and food products, escalating the trade tensions initiated by U.S. protectionist measures. The new tariffs target rapeseed oil, oil cakes, pea imports, aquatic products, and pork, affecting Canada-China trade relations.
In a development that escalates the ongoing trade tensions, China has announced new tariffs on Canadian agricultural and food products. This move, revealed by China's commerce ministry on Saturday, is a direct response to Canada's October imposition of tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles and metal products including steel and aluminum.
Effective March 20, China will enforce a 100% tariff on Canadian rapeseed oil, oil cakes, and pea imports, alongside a 25% duty on Canadian aquatic products and pork. This escalation adds another layer to the trade war predominantly driven by policies from the Trump administration, which also targeted both Canada and China with protectionist tariffs.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau justified the levies, mentioning that they counter China's state-led overcapacity strategies, following similar actions by the USA and the European Union. Despite these tensions, China remains Canada's second-largest trading partner, with the United States significantly leading in trade volume.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Space-Based Solutions for a Sustainable and Resilient Global Agriculture System
India's Food Processing Boom: Revolutionizing Agriculture and Economy
Integrated Farming and Innovations in Agriculture Unveiled at Pusa Krishi Vigyan Mela
Tibetan Agriculture Conference 2025: Cultivating Sustainability
China's Strategic Rural Reforms to Boost Agriculture Amid Global Challenges