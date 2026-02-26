Left Menu

Mizoram's Strategic Budget: A Focus on Social Growth and Agriculture

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma unveiled a Rs 17,469.91 crore budget, prioritizing social infrastructure, connectivity, and agriculture. The 2026-2027 fiscal plan includes Rs 350 crore for the 'Bana Kaih' scheme to support farmers. Total revenue is projected at Rs 17,469.91 crore, with expenditure estimated at Rs 17,076.92 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 26-02-2026 17:42 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 17:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma has presented a budget of Rs 17,469.91 crore for the fiscal year 2026-2027, underscoring priorities in social infrastructure and agriculture. Speaking in the state assembly, he emphasized plans to bolster connectivity alongside these sectors.

In line with this, Lalduhoma, who also handles finance, reaffirmed the Mizoram government's commitment to the 'Bana Kaih' scheme, with an allocation of Rs 350 crore, dedicating Rs 150 crore specifically for crucial crop procurement to encourage farmer livelihoods.

The budget outlines total revenue receipts, including Rs 8,608.08 crore from central tax devolution, aligned with an estimated total expenditure of Rs 17,076.92 crore. The Chief Minister also introduced supplementary demands amounting to Rs 3,724.25 crore for the current fiscal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

