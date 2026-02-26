Mizoram's Strategic Budget: A Focus on Social Growth and Agriculture

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma has presented a budget of Rs 17,469.91 crore for the fiscal year 2026-2027, underscoring priorities in social infrastructure and agriculture. Speaking in the state assembly, he emphasized plans to bolster connectivity alongside these sectors.

In line with this, Lalduhoma, who also handles finance, reaffirmed the Mizoram government's commitment to the 'Bana Kaih' scheme, with an allocation of Rs 350 crore, dedicating Rs 150 crore specifically for crucial crop procurement to encourage farmer livelihoods.

The budget outlines total revenue receipts, including Rs 8,608.08 crore from central tax devolution, aligned with an estimated total expenditure of Rs 17,076.92 crore. The Chief Minister also introduced supplementary demands amounting to Rs 3,724.25 crore for the current fiscal.

(With inputs from agencies.)