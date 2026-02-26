Left Menu

Mizoram's Ambitious Budget Boosts Agriculture and Anti-Narcotics Initiatives

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma unveiled a Rs 17,469.91 crore budget focusing on social infrastructure and agriculture. Enhanced support for farmers through 'Bana Kaih' scheme and new anti-narcotics allocation highlight the fiscal plan. Total revenue exceeds expenditure, with funds earmarked for crop procurement and anti-drug initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 26-02-2026 18:34 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 18:34 IST
Mizoram's Chief Minister, Lalduhoma, presented a robust budget of Rs 17,469.91 crore for the 2026-2027 fiscal year, emphasizing the enhancement of social infrastructure and the agricultural sector. This marks his third budget presentation since the Zoram People's Movement took charge in December 2023.

The chief minister reiterated his commitment to the 'Bana Kaih' scheme, dedicating Rs 350 crore to support farmers, which includes Rs 150 crore for specific crop procurement. Revenue receipts, buoyed by central tax devolution, are projected to exceed expenditure by Rs 392.99 crore, assisting in reducing public accounts liabilities.

An 'Anti-Narcotics Activities' budget head, with a Rs 40 lakh allocation, aims to intensify drug enforcement and awareness efforts. Capital expenditure reflects a significant 12.18% increase over the previous year, with the overall revenue expenditure for 2026-27 rising by 13.18%.

