EPA's New Spending Oversight: Dispute Over Efficiency Directive
The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) must now obtain approval from the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), headed by Elon Musk, for spending over $50,000. This move, part of a directive from President Trump, has raised concerns about potential delays and improper influences on vital environmental agency activities.
- Country:
- United States
The Environmental Protection Agency is under new directives that require approvals for expenditures over $50,000 from a newly formed Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), led by Elon Musk. This directive, issued by President Donald Trump, aims to curb waste but has sparked contention over bureaucratic delays and potential improper influences.
Senator Sheldon Whitehouse has voiced concerns about the influence of Musk's undisputed and inexperienced team on specialized EPA decisions. The directive could significantly delay routine environmental actions and compromise the agency's mission, says Whitehouse.
EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin has committed to reducing agency spending by up to 65%, aligning with directives to cut expenses. However, these moves, aligned with the Trump administration's broader financial policies, are seen by some as a threat to essential environmental protections and responsive actions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
President Donald Trump fires Gen. CQ Brown as chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff, reports AP.
America is back, says US President Donald Trump as he addresses joint session of US Congress.
Donald Trump’s move towards multipolarity suits India: Jaishankar
India is very high tariff nation: US President Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump says he has sent a letter to Iran's supreme leader over its rapidly advancing nuclear programme, reports AP.