Chaos in Toronto: A Dozen Injured in Late-Night Pub Shooting
A shooting incident at a Toronto pub led to injuries for 12 individuals. A suspect in a black balaclava fled the scene, prompting a police response. Mayor Olivia Chow assured the public about the deployment of necessary resources as the investigation remains ongoing.
A late-night shooting at a pub in eastern Toronto left a dozen people injured on Friday, according to reports from Canadian police.
The incident occurred near Progress Avenue and Corporate Drive around 10:40 pm. Toronto paramedics initially reported 11 adults with injuries ranging from minor to critical. However, police later confirmed 12 individuals were hurt, six of whom suffered non-life-threatening injuries, while the extent of the others' injuries remains unclear.
An individual wearing a black balaclava was seen fleeing the scene in a silver car and remains at large, prompting law enforcement to warn the public to keep away from the affected area. An update on Saturday revealed suspicions of three men being involved, as authorities concentrate efforts on their capture. Mayor Olivia Chow communicated with police Chief Myron Demkiw and assured residents that essential resources have been allocated to the ongoing investigation, extending her thoughts to the victims and their families.
