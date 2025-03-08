Delhi Crime Branch Busts Major Cricket Betting Scandal in Karampura
The Delhi Police Crime Branch dismantled a sophisticated illegal cricket betting syndicate in Karampura, arresting three individuals and seizing over Rs 22 lakh. Equipment and gadgets linked to the operation were confiscated during the raid, which was triggered by a tip-off and targeted bets on a high-stakes cricket match.
The Delhi Police's Crime Branch has uncovered a meticulously organized illegal cricket betting operation centered in Delhi's Karampura area. Three suspects have been arrested for their involvement in the syndicate, which managed to accumulate more than Rs 22 lakh in illegal earnings.
Authorities identified Manish Sahani as the key figure, along with associates Yogesh Kukreja and Suraj. They were caught betting on the South Africa-New Zealand Champions Trophy semi-final, leading to the confiscation of substantial cash and tech equipment used to facilitate the racket.
The investigation began following an insider tip-off about the gambling ring. It revealed Sahani as the orchestrator of the illegal activities, conducted without intermediaries. He meticulously documented communications with bettors and seamlessly managed financial transactions. The police raid was executed on March 6, dismantling the operation successfully.
(With inputs from agencies.)
