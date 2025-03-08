Left Menu

Italy Introduces Femicide Law to Combat Gender-Based Violence

Italy's government has approved a draft law introducing the legal definition of femicide, punishable by life imprisonment. The law aims to combat rising gender-based violence, including stalking and revenge porn. Though backed by Premier Giorgia Meloni, opposition stresses it overlooks underlying economic and cultural issues.

  • Italy

The Italian government has taken a historic step by introducing a draft law that legally defines femicide within its criminal code. This significant move aims to address the increasing gender-based violence against women in the country, with femicide now punishable by life imprisonment.

Announced on the eve of Women's International Day, the draft law seeks to strengthen legal measures against crimes such as stalking and revenge porn. Conservative Premier Giorgia Meloni has championed the initiative, underscoring its importance in incorporating aggravating circumstances and enhancing penalties for related crimes.

Although welcomed by the center-left opposition, the legislative proposal is critiqued for focusing solely on the criminal aspects of femicide, overlooking persistent economic and cultural factors. Recent incidents, including the high-profile case of Giulia Cecchettin, highlight the entrenched nature of such violence in the country's patriarchal society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

