Excise Officer Injured in Checkpost Clash: Police Arrest Suspect

An altercation at the Kerala-Karnataka border checkpost left Civil Excise Officer Jaimon severely injured after a suspected drug peddler rammed into him with a scooter. The incident occurred during a routine drug inspection at Bavali checkpost. The accused has been apprehended by police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wayanad | Updated: 08-03-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 19:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events at the Kerala-Karnataka border, Civil Excise Officer Jaimon was severely injured late Friday night during a routine drug inspection. The incident unfolded at the Bavali checkpost, a notable entry point for narcotics into Kerala, as confirmed by excise officials.

A suspected drug peddler, arriving at the checkpoint on a scooter, refused to comply with the officers' stop request. Instead, he rammed into Officer Jaimon, causing multiple grievous injuries including loss of teeth, a broken jaw, and fractures to his arms. Jaimon has been admitted to a private hospital in Kozhikode and may require surgery.

Authorities acted swiftly, arresting the suspect responsible for the assault. The law enforcement officers are investigating further into the matter to ensure such incidents are curbed.

