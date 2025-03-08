NCP Women's Wing Calls for Bold Action Against Crimes

In a striking move on International Women's Day, the women's wing of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), led by Rohini Khadse, has penned a letter to President Droupadi Murmu. The letter calls for immunity for women wanting to commit "one murder" to eliminate the "oppressive mentality" and "rapist mindset" prevalent in society.

Khadse used the recent tragic gangrape of a 12-year-old girl in Mumbai to emphasize the increasing threat to women's safety and demand an urgent response from the state government regarding law and order. She argued that India is among the most unsafe countries for women, as various crimes, including kidnapping and domestic violence, continue unabated.

The letter sparked mixed reactions, with Shiv Sena minister Gulabrao Patil questioning the call, while MLC Manisha Kayande expressed understanding, suggesting Khadse was metaphorically advocating for an end to such harmful tendencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)