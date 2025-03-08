Left Menu

NCP Women's Wing Calls for Bold Action Against Crimes

The NCP's women's wing, led by Rohini Khadse, urged President Droupadi Murmu to allow women immunity for one murder to fight against oppressive and rapist mindsets. This request, detailed in a letter, highlights the concern over rising crimes against women in India, citing a recent gangrape case in Mumbai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-03-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 20:10 IST
NCP Women's Wing Calls for Bold Action Against Crimes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a striking move on International Women's Day, the women's wing of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), led by Rohini Khadse, has penned a letter to President Droupadi Murmu. The letter calls for immunity for women wanting to commit "one murder" to eliminate the "oppressive mentality" and "rapist mindset" prevalent in society.

Khadse used the recent tragic gangrape of a 12-year-old girl in Mumbai to emphasize the increasing threat to women's safety and demand an urgent response from the state government regarding law and order. She argued that India is among the most unsafe countries for women, as various crimes, including kidnapping and domestic violence, continue unabated.

The letter sparked mixed reactions, with Shiv Sena minister Gulabrao Patil questioning the call, while MLC Manisha Kayande expressed understanding, suggesting Khadse was metaphorically advocating for an end to such harmful tendencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025