Legal Evolution: Embracing Inclusivity and Equity on Women's Day
Attorney General R Venkataramani emphasized the need for law to evolve like science for an equitable society. Speaking at an event on International Women's Day, he stressed on redefining success in law through inclusivity. SILF honored achievers, highlighting women's contributions to the legal field and beyond.
- Country:
- India
On Saturday, Attorney General R Venkataramani underscored the necessity for law to progress akin to science, aiming for an inclusive and equitable society. This sentiment was communicated at an event by the Society of Indian Law Firms (SILF) and SILF Ladies Group on the occasion of International Women's Day 2025.
Venkataramani articulated that law extends beyond contracts and codes, touching all life aspects. He highlighted that true success in the legal realm should not merely focus on career triumphs but on fostering a fair and humane society. Venkataramani called for increased female participation in policy-making to enhance the justice system's progressiveness and fairness.
Additional Solicitor General Archana Pathak Dave noted that Women's Day represents a perennial commitment to equality. She praised the 15 women of India's Constituent Assembly for crafting a Constitution rooted in justice and equality. At the event, outstanding women professionals were recognized through the SILF Women Excellence Awards, celebrating achievements across multiple fields.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Judge blocks Trump's executive order ending federal support for programmes promoting diversity, equity and inclusion, reports AP.
Delhi Government Tackles Women Empowerment and Infrastructure in New Budget Meeting
IREDA Secures Shareholders' Nod for Rs 5,000 Crore Equity Issuance
Corruption-free governance, women empowerment, clean Delhi, rejuvenation of Yamuna, clean drinking water focus areas of govt: L-G Saxena.
SBI Chairman Advocates for Equity Support Ecosystem in Startups