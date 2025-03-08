Legal Evolution: Embracing Inclusivity and Equity on Women's Day

On Saturday, Attorney General R Venkataramani underscored the necessity for law to progress akin to science, aiming for an inclusive and equitable society. This sentiment was communicated at an event by the Society of Indian Law Firms (SILF) and SILF Ladies Group on the occasion of International Women's Day 2025.

Venkataramani articulated that law extends beyond contracts and codes, touching all life aspects. He highlighted that true success in the legal realm should not merely focus on career triumphs but on fostering a fair and humane society. Venkataramani called for increased female participation in policy-making to enhance the justice system's progressiveness and fairness.

Additional Solicitor General Archana Pathak Dave noted that Women's Day represents a perennial commitment to equality. She praised the 15 women of India's Constituent Assembly for crafting a Constitution rooted in justice and equality. At the event, outstanding women professionals were recognized through the SILF Women Excellence Awards, celebrating achievements across multiple fields.

(With inputs from agencies.)