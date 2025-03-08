Left Menu

Big Ben Drama: Protester Scales Iconic London Landmark

A man scaled the Elizabeth Tower, housing Big Ben, waving a Palestinian flag as roads around London's Palace of Westminster closed. Emergency services intervened, affecting public tours and traffic. The Metropolitan Police and firefighters coordinated to ensure a safe resolution while engaging with the protester through a megaphone.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 08-03-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 21:26 IST
Big Ben Drama: Protester Scales Iconic London Landmark
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a dramatic scene in London on Saturday, roads surrounding the Palace of Westminster were closed as a man scaled the Big Ben tower, brandishing a Palestinian flag.

The barefoot protester was seen standing on a ledge several metres up the Elizabeth Tower, prompting authorities to promptly cancel tours of the Houses of Parliament, while Westminster Bridge and nearby streets remained closed for hours.

Metropolitan Police, supported by firefighting and ambulance services, attempted to safely resolve the situation, engaging with the man via a megaphone from a fire brigade ladder platform. No further details have been released as the operation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025