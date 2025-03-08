Big Ben Drama: Protester Scales Iconic London Landmark

In a dramatic scene in London on Saturday, roads surrounding the Palace of Westminster were closed as a man scaled the Big Ben tower, brandishing a Palestinian flag.

The barefoot protester was seen standing on a ledge several metres up the Elizabeth Tower, prompting authorities to promptly cancel tours of the Houses of Parliament, while Westminster Bridge and nearby streets remained closed for hours.

Metropolitan Police, supported by firefighting and ambulance services, attempted to safely resolve the situation, engaging with the man via a megaphone from a fire brigade ladder platform. No further details have been released as the operation continues.

