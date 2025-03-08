Kolkata Police Reinforces Cyber Defense with New Posts

In a strategic move to address the escalating cybercrime cases within the city, Kolkata Police has unveiled its plan to introduce two senior-level positions while reorganizing its cyber wing. This initiative, announced on Saturday by Police Commissioner Manoj Verma, aims to implement a more structured approach to tackling these modern offenses.

According to Verma, the establishment of Joint CP (Cyber) and Joint CP (Legal) roles, pending cabinet approval, is expected to drastically cut down on cyber-related crimes by year-end. The police commissioner reiterated his confidence that these proposals will clear the state cabinet's next meeting.

Apart from creating new roles, Verma revealed that the cyber wing will be divided into specialized divisions like investigation, equipment, and training segments. Furthermore, public awareness campaigns will continue to play a pivotal role in educating citizens about cyber threats, with hopes of witnessing a decline in incidents.

