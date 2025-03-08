Left Menu

False Identity and Forced Conversion: A Disturbing Case in Ballia

A man was arrested in Ballia, UP, for allegedly marrying a woman under false identity and coercing her to convert to Islam. The accused used a fake name on social media to gain her trust, married her, and threatened to release a private video to force conversion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 08-03-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 22:27 IST
False Identity and Forced Conversion: A Disturbing Case in Ballia
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, a man named Gufran Ahmed was arrested for allegedly duping a 22-year-old Hindu woman by using a false identity online. Police reported that Ahmed, along with two accomplices, coerced the woman into marriage and attempted to convert her to Islam.

The victim, residing in Belthara Road town, filed a complaint alleging deceit by Ahmed, who posed as 'Jai Prakash' on social media. According to her testimony, she was misled into marrying Ahmed on March 2 at a temple in Salempur, Deoria district, with the aid of his associates Ashraf and Yakuf.

Soon after the marriage, Ahmed allegedly revealed his true identity and threatened to release a compromising video unless she agreed to convert and remarry him in an Islamic ceremony. Law enforcement has registered a case under pertinent laws, while efforts continue to apprehend the remaining accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025