False Identity and Forced Conversion: A Disturbing Case in Ballia
A man was arrested in Ballia, UP, for allegedly marrying a woman under false identity and coercing her to convert to Islam. The accused used a fake name on social media to gain her trust, married her, and threatened to release a private video to force conversion.
In a shocking incident in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, a man named Gufran Ahmed was arrested for allegedly duping a 22-year-old Hindu woman by using a false identity online. Police reported that Ahmed, along with two accomplices, coerced the woman into marriage and attempted to convert her to Islam.
The victim, residing in Belthara Road town, filed a complaint alleging deceit by Ahmed, who posed as 'Jai Prakash' on social media. According to her testimony, she was misled into marrying Ahmed on March 2 at a temple in Salempur, Deoria district, with the aid of his associates Ashraf and Yakuf.
Soon after the marriage, Ahmed allegedly revealed his true identity and threatened to release a compromising video unless she agreed to convert and remarry him in an Islamic ceremony. Law enforcement has registered a case under pertinent laws, while efforts continue to apprehend the remaining accused.
