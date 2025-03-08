False Identity and Forced Conversion: A Disturbing Case in Ballia

In a shocking incident in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, a man named Gufran Ahmed was arrested for allegedly duping a 22-year-old Hindu woman by using a false identity online. Police reported that Ahmed, along with two accomplices, coerced the woman into marriage and attempted to convert her to Islam.

The victim, residing in Belthara Road town, filed a complaint alleging deceit by Ahmed, who posed as 'Jai Prakash' on social media. According to her testimony, she was misled into marrying Ahmed on March 2 at a temple in Salempur, Deoria district, with the aid of his associates Ashraf and Yakuf.

Soon after the marriage, Ahmed allegedly revealed his true identity and threatened to release a compromising video unless she agreed to convert and remarry him in an Islamic ceremony. Law enforcement has registered a case under pertinent laws, while efforts continue to apprehend the remaining accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)