Left Menu

Greed and Deceit: Shocking Familial Murder in Thane

A 60-year-old woman from Thane has been arrested for allegedly murdering her daughter-in-law over disputes about gratuity funds and a railway job. The accused conspired with an accomplice to eliminate the victim, misleading investigators before the case was rapidly solved by the police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 03-01-2026 20:14 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 20:14 IST
Greed and Deceit: Shocking Familial Murder in Thane
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a chilling tale of familial betrayal, a 60-year-old woman from Maharashtra's Thane district was apprehended for allegedly murdering her daughter-in-law over a contentious battle involving gratuity money and a railway job, police disclosed on Saturday. The suspect sought to control her deceased son's funds and wished for her grandson to secure a job on compassionate grounds, contrary to the victim's plans.

The case unfolded on New Year's Day when authorities were alerted to a woman found with severe injuries near the Waldhuni bridge in Kalyan. Despite being rushed to a hospital, the victim was pronounced dead on arrival. Initially filed as an Accidental Death Report, the case took a dramatic twist following the involvement of the crime branch team.

The breakthrough in the investigation came through a missing person report filed by Latabai Natha Gangurde, recognizing the deceased as her daughter-in-law, Rupali Vilas Gangurde. Further probing revealed the deeper conspiracy: Latabai collaborated with a male accomplice to murder Rupali due to disputes over money and employment opportunities. Prompt police action led to the arrest of both individuals, solving the case within a day.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes on Gondia-Kohmara Road: A Tale of Loss and Survival

Tragedy Strikes on Gondia-Kohmara Road: A Tale of Loss and Survival

 India
2
Delhi Government's Sweet Deal: Free Sugar for Antyodaya Families

Delhi Government's Sweet Deal: Free Sugar for Antyodaya Families

 India
3
Tragic Demise: Uncovering the Mystery Behind Gurmeet Singh's Death

Tragic Demise: Uncovering the Mystery Behind Gurmeet Singh's Death

 India
4
Tragic Collision: Bus Crash Leads to Fatality in Bhubaneswar

Tragic Collision: Bus Crash Leads to Fatality in Bhubaneswar

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social and economic barriers slow smart farming adoption

How sustainable finance turns climate policy into real emission cuts

How edge-enabled IoT and AI are transforming real-time water monitoring

Traditional cyber defenses cannot match AI-powered threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026