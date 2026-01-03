Greed and Deceit: Shocking Familial Murder in Thane

In a chilling tale of familial betrayal, a 60-year-old woman from Maharashtra's Thane district was apprehended for allegedly murdering her daughter-in-law over a contentious battle involving gratuity money and a railway job, police disclosed on Saturday. The suspect sought to control her deceased son's funds and wished for her grandson to secure a job on compassionate grounds, contrary to the victim's plans.

The case unfolded on New Year's Day when authorities were alerted to a woman found with severe injuries near the Waldhuni bridge in Kalyan. Despite being rushed to a hospital, the victim was pronounced dead on arrival. Initially filed as an Accidental Death Report, the case took a dramatic twist following the involvement of the crime branch team.

The breakthrough in the investigation came through a missing person report filed by Latabai Natha Gangurde, recognizing the deceased as her daughter-in-law, Rupali Vilas Gangurde. Further probing revealed the deeper conspiracy: Latabai collaborated with a male accomplice to murder Rupali due to disputes over money and employment opportunities. Prompt police action led to the arrest of both individuals, solving the case within a day.