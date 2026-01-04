Social Media Defamation Storm: Two Arrested in Darshan Case

In a recent turn of events, authorities have apprehended two individuals accused of posting defamatory and obscene content against the wife of imprisoned Kannada actor Darshan. The arrests come in response to a complaint lodged by Vijayalakshmi, Darshan's wife, with the Cyber Crime Police, alleging sustained harassment.

The police statement specified that over 18 individuals had engaged in posting vulgar content targeting Vijayalakshmi and her family on various social media platforms. An investigation was initiated, resulting in the arrest of Nagaraj Gullappa Talawar and Prashanth Talawar.

The detained individuals are currently being questioned, while efforts persist to locate and apprehend other suspects involved in these heinous acts. Meanwhile, Darshan remains incarcerated due to his alleged involvement in the murder of a fan, Renukaswamy, which occurred under controversial circumstances.

(With inputs from agencies.)