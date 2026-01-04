Left Menu

Social Media Defamation Storm: Two Arrested in Darshan Case

Two individuals have been arrested for allegedly posting defamatory and obscene content against the wife of jailed actor Darshan. The complaint was lodged by Vijayalakshmi, Darshan's wife, leading to an investigation involving over 18 suspects. Efforts to apprehend remaining offenders continue as the investigation progresses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-01-2026 12:28 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 12:28 IST
Social Media Defamation Storm: Two Arrested in Darshan Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent turn of events, authorities have apprehended two individuals accused of posting defamatory and obscene content against the wife of imprisoned Kannada actor Darshan. The arrests come in response to a complaint lodged by Vijayalakshmi, Darshan's wife, with the Cyber Crime Police, alleging sustained harassment.

The police statement specified that over 18 individuals had engaged in posting vulgar content targeting Vijayalakshmi and her family on various social media platforms. An investigation was initiated, resulting in the arrest of Nagaraj Gullappa Talawar and Prashanth Talawar.

The detained individuals are currently being questioned, while efforts persist to locate and apprehend other suspects involved in these heinous acts. Meanwhile, Darshan remains incarcerated due to his alleged involvement in the murder of a fan, Renukaswamy, which occurred under controversial circumstances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India reaffirms its support to well-being and safety of people of Venezuela: MEA.

India reaffirms its support to well-being and safety of people of Venezuela:...

 India
2
Controversial Parole: Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's 15th Prison Release

Controversial Parole: Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's 15th Prison Release

 India
3
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and MNS president Raj Thackeray unveil their alliance manifesto for Mumbai civic polls.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and MNS president Raj Thackeray unvei...

 India
4
We call upon all concerned to resolve issues peacefully: MEA on developments in Venezuela.

We call upon all concerned to resolve issues peacefully: MEA on developments...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

More Money, Mixed Results: Rethinking Education and Healthcare Spending in Croatia

Building Economic Resilience in Botswana Through Climate Adaptation and Energy Reform

From Policy to Practice: Mongolia’s Efforts to Build Inclusive Education for All Children

Farming with Trees: How Agroforestry Builds Climate Resilience across Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026