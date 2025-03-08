Massive Case Settlement Milestone Achieved in Delhi's Lok Adalat

In a landmark session of Lok Adalat across Delhi courts, over 1.53 lakh cases were resolved with a staggering settlement amount of Rs 405.18 crore. The Delhi State Legal Services Authority hailed the success of this mass reconciliation effort.

Significant progress was seen at the Delhi High Court, where a dedicated Lok Adalat bench resolved 26 cases for approximately Rs 5 crore. District courts were especially active, settling 1.52 lakh cases, accumulating to Rs 217.8 crore in settlement amounts.

Additionally, district consumer forums and debt recovery tribunals contributed to the session's success, while a specialized bench for electricity matters addressed 1,134 cases. Among the notable achievements was the resolution of one of the oldest Motor Accident Claims Tribunal cases, reflecting the authority's commitment to expedited and effective dispute resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)