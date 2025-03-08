Left Menu

Massive Case Settlement Milestone Achieved in Delhi's Lok Adalat

Delhi's Lok Adalat processed over 1.53 lakh cases, resulting in settlements totaling Rs 405.18 crore. Significant settlements occurred at Delhi High Court and across district courts, consumer forums, and debt recovery tribunals. Traffic challans and a major Motor Accident Claims Tribunal case were also resolved.

Massive Case Settlement Milestone Achieved in Delhi's Lok Adalat
In a landmark session of Lok Adalat across Delhi courts, over 1.53 lakh cases were resolved with a staggering settlement amount of Rs 405.18 crore. The Delhi State Legal Services Authority hailed the success of this mass reconciliation effort.

Significant progress was seen at the Delhi High Court, where a dedicated Lok Adalat bench resolved 26 cases for approximately Rs 5 crore. District courts were especially active, settling 1.52 lakh cases, accumulating to Rs 217.8 crore in settlement amounts.

Additionally, district consumer forums and debt recovery tribunals contributed to the session's success, while a specialized bench for electricity matters addressed 1,134 cases. Among the notable achievements was the resolution of one of the oldest Motor Accident Claims Tribunal cases, reflecting the authority's commitment to expedited and effective dispute resolution.

