Tragic Accident Claims Life in Northwest Delhi
A 37-year-old woman, Pooja Devi, died after a mini truck accident at Azadpur Flyover in Delhi. The driver, Abhishek, has been arrested. Police arrived post-incident, finding Pooja already taken to BJRM Hospital where she was declared dead. The vehicle is impounded and further investigation is ongoing.
- Country:
- India
In a solemn incident in Northwest Delhi, a 37-year-old woman, identified as Pooja Devi from Bhalswa Dairy, tragically lost her life after being struck by a mini truck. The incident took place at the Azadpur Flyover near Balaji Tower, as confirmed by the local police on Saturday.
The driver involved in this accident, Abhishek, aged 27 and a resident of Govindpuri, was apprehended immediately at the scene by the public and later handed over to law enforcement. Upon the police's arrival following a PCR call, Pooja had already been transported to BJRM Hospital where medical professionals pronounced her deceased.
Authorities have impounded the vehicle implicated in the collision as part of the ongoing investigation. The police have sent Pooja's body for post-mortem examination to gain further insights into the tragic event, which remains under close scrutiny.
(With inputs from agencies.)
