Left Menu

Tragic Accident Claims Life in Northwest Delhi

A 37-year-old woman, Pooja Devi, died after a mini truck accident at Azadpur Flyover in Delhi. The driver, Abhishek, has been arrested. Police arrived post-incident, finding Pooja already taken to BJRM Hospital where she was declared dead. The vehicle is impounded and further investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2025 00:06 IST | Created: 09-03-2025 00:06 IST
Tragic Accident Claims Life in Northwest Delhi
woman
  • Country:
  • India

In a solemn incident in Northwest Delhi, a 37-year-old woman, identified as Pooja Devi from Bhalswa Dairy, tragically lost her life after being struck by a mini truck. The incident took place at the Azadpur Flyover near Balaji Tower, as confirmed by the local police on Saturday.

The driver involved in this accident, Abhishek, aged 27 and a resident of Govindpuri, was apprehended immediately at the scene by the public and later handed over to law enforcement. Upon the police's arrival following a PCR call, Pooja had already been transported to BJRM Hospital where medical professionals pronounced her deceased.

Authorities have impounded the vehicle implicated in the collision as part of the ongoing investigation. The police have sent Pooja's body for post-mortem examination to gain further insights into the tragic event, which remains under close scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing in Hot Water: Class Action Suit Allowed to Proceed

Boeing in Hot Water: Class Action Suit Allowed to Proceed

 Global
2
Boeing Faces Class Action Over Safety Concerns

Boeing Faces Class Action Over Safety Concerns

 Global
3
France's Strategic Withdrawal from Senegal: A New Chapter in West Africa

France's Strategic Withdrawal from Senegal: A New Chapter in West Africa

 Senegal
4
Google's Antitrust Battle: A Tug of War Over AI Investments

Google's Antitrust Battle: A Tug of War Over AI Investments

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025