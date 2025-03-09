Left Menu

Tragedy in Kathua: Calls for Probe Amid Rising Tensions

The bodies of three individuals, including a teenager, were found near a waterfall in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district after they had gone missing. A protest erupted when a politician was heckled visiting the victims' families. The Congress demands a high-level investigation into the incident to assure local safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 09-03-2025 00:45 IST | Created: 09-03-2025 00:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a distressing discovery, the bodies of three individuals, including 15-year-old Varun Singh, were found near a waterfall in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district after they vanished during a family function. The search, conducted by police and Army, identified the bodies using drones.

The Congress has called for a high-level investigation into the incident, urging clarity amid local concerns. Independent MLA Rameshwar Singh faced protests when he visited the victims' families in the hospital, highlighting rising tensions in the region.

The area, known for past unrest, demands urgent attention as locals grapple with fear and uncertainty. Political leaders seek immediate intervention to prevent further turmoil and address the law and order situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

