Dramatic Protest at Big Ben: Man Waves Palestinian Flag for 16 Hours

A man staged a dramatic protest by scaling Big Ben's Elizabeth Tower in London, staying atop for 16 hours while waving a Palestinian flag. His actions drew significant attention and emergency response early on Saturday morning.

The protester reportedly chanted "free Palestine" while atop the tower, creating a public spectacle. Emergency crews, including negotiators who scaled the tower with a crane, worked tirelessly to bring a peaceful resolution. The individual eventually descended after affirming he would do so under his own conditions.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed their involvement along with the London Fire Brigade and Ambulance Service. Due to the incident, Westminster Bridge was closed and tours inside the Palace of Westminster were cancelled, impacting the area significantly until the situation was safely resolved.

