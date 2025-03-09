Dramatic Protest at Big Ben: Man Waves Palestinian Flag for 16 Hours
A protester climbed Big Ben's Elizabeth Tower, waving a Palestinian flag for 16 hours before descending. Emergency crews and negotiators were deployed at the scene. The incident led to the closure of Westminster Bridge and suspension of parliamentary tours, as authorities worked to ensure public safety.
The protester reportedly chanted "free Palestine" while atop the tower, creating a public spectacle. Emergency crews, including negotiators who scaled the tower with a crane, worked tirelessly to bring a peaceful resolution. The individual eventually descended after affirming he would do so under his own conditions.
The Metropolitan Police confirmed their involvement along with the London Fire Brigade and Ambulance Service. Due to the incident, Westminster Bridge was closed and tours inside the Palace of Westminster were cancelled, impacting the area significantly until the situation was safely resolved.
(With inputs from agencies.)
