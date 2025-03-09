Prominent Scholar Mufti Shah Mir Assassinated in Balochistan
Mufti Shah Mir, a well-known Pakistani scholar, was assassinated by unidentified assailants in Balochistan's Turbat town. He was attacked after night prayers near a mosque and later died from multiple gunshot injuries. Mir had previously survived two attempts on his life amidst rising violence against JUI-F leaders.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 09-03-2025 09:56 IST | Created: 09-03-2025 09:56 IST
- Pakistan
A prominent Pakistani scholar, Mufti Shah Mir, was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Balochistan's volatile region, as reported by media sources.
The attack occurred in Turbat town, Kech district, after Mir had finished leading evening prayers at a nearby mosque. Eyewitnesses report that gunmen on motorcycles targeted Mir, leaving him critically injured.
He was rushed to a local hospital but succumbed to his wounds. This incident follows closely on the heels of the assassination of two other JUI-F leaders in Khuzdar, highlighting a troubling pattern of violence.
