Left Menu

Prominent Scholar Mufti Shah Mir Assassinated in Balochistan

Mufti Shah Mir, a well-known Pakistani scholar, was assassinated by unidentified assailants in Balochistan's Turbat town. He was attacked after night prayers near a mosque and later died from multiple gunshot injuries. Mir had previously survived two attempts on his life amidst rising violence against JUI-F leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 09-03-2025 09:56 IST | Created: 09-03-2025 09:56 IST
Prominent Scholar Mufti Shah Mir Assassinated in Balochistan
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A prominent Pakistani scholar, Mufti Shah Mir, was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Balochistan's volatile region, as reported by media sources.

The attack occurred in Turbat town, Kech district, after Mir had finished leading evening prayers at a nearby mosque. Eyewitnesses report that gunmen on motorcycles targeted Mir, leaving him critically injured.

He was rushed to a local hospital but succumbed to his wounds. This incident follows closely on the heels of the assassination of two other JUI-F leaders in Khuzdar, highlighting a troubling pattern of violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing in Hot Water: Class Action Suit Allowed to Proceed

Boeing in Hot Water: Class Action Suit Allowed to Proceed

 Global
2
Boeing Faces Class Action Over Safety Concerns

Boeing Faces Class Action Over Safety Concerns

 Global
3
France's Strategic Withdrawal from Senegal: A New Chapter in West Africa

France's Strategic Withdrawal from Senegal: A New Chapter in West Africa

 Senegal
4
Google's Antitrust Battle: A Tug of War Over AI Investments

Google's Antitrust Battle: A Tug of War Over AI Investments

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025