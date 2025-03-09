Prominent Scholar Mufti Shah Mir Assassinated in Balochistan

A prominent Pakistani scholar, Mufti Shah Mir, was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Balochistan's volatile region, as reported by media sources.

The attack occurred in Turbat town, Kech district, after Mir had finished leading evening prayers at a nearby mosque. Eyewitnesses report that gunmen on motorcycles targeted Mir, leaving him critically injured.

He was rushed to a local hospital but succumbed to his wounds. This incident follows closely on the heels of the assassination of two other JUI-F leaders in Khuzdar, highlighting a troubling pattern of violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)